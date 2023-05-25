Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 2,942,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,478. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

