Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,284,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,912,441. The company has a market capitalization of $214.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

