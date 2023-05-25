San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.55

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.55 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 26.19 ($0.33). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 27.35 ($0.34), with a volume of 12 shares traded.

San Leon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 20.10, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.45.

About San Leon Energy

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

