Sanjay Datta Sells 17,419 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 17,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $468,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 445,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,255.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $42,400.00.
- On Monday, May 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $44,288.00.
- On Monday, April 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.
- On Monday, April 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $48,576.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $53,408.00.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $50,400.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00.
- On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,512.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00.
- On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,031,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 17.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 81.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
