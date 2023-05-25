Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stake Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,435 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $131.36 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

