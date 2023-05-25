Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 86,587 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of American Express worth $139,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.62. 657,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

