Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.03. 374,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,021. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $69.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.