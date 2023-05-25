Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after buying an additional 606,859 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 156,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,365. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

