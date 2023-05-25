Scotiabank Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$143.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$138.59.

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$113.74. 1,063,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$119.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$125.89. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$111.88 and a 52 week high of C$138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

