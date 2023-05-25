Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $71.00 at Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.