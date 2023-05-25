SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.61. 350,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 494,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SeaStar Medical in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.
About SeaStar Medical
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses.
