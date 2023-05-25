SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.61. 350,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 494,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SeaStar Medical in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:ICU Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SeaStar Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses.

