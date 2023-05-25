Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Acquires £3,600 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Paul McGlone purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,477.61).

Paul McGlone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Paul McGlone purchased 190,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 573 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,088,700 ($1,354,104.48).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

LON SEE opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Thursday. Seeing Machines Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.30 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.28 million, a PE ratio of -580.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Seeing Machines

A number of analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

