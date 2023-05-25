Sei Investments Co. Acquires 647,441 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.74% of Invitation Homes worth $134,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 533,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,717,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.85. 502,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Mizuho raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

