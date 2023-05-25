Sei Investments Co. Has $180.13 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $180,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded up $16.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,070.00. 85,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,609. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,139.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,848.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,637.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,154 shares of company stock worth $23,791,597 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

