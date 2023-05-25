Sei Investments Co. Has $299.70 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,398,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,314 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $299,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.45. 212,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.