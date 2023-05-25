Sei Investments Co. Has $330.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $330,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VUG traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

