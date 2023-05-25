Sei Investments Co. Has $504.01 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $504,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.18. 122,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.