Sei Investments Co. Purchases 26,357 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,057 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,357 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $109,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 376,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.