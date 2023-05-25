Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,271 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $94,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,675,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $68.77.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

