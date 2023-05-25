Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $157,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,061,000 after buying an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,279,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,041,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,776. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

