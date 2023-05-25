Seldon Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Seldon Capital LP cut its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,805 shares during the quarter. Livent makes up approximately 2.0% of Seldon Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Livent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

