Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Semler Scientific worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 437,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 110,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Semler Scientific by 4,232.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $192.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 28.98%.

(Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluates its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.