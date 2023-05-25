Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. 42,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 343,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Semrush Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Semrush had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. Research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semrush news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,696 shares in the company, valued at $33,055,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,644,575 shares of company stock worth $13,831,078. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semrush by 124.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 786,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Semrush by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 2,018.8% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 292,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,555,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after buying an additional 257,341 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

