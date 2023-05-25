Senvest Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Senvest Management LLC lessened its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,076 shares during the quarter. Manchester United comprises about 0.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Manchester United worth $27,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth $4,659,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Manchester United by 254.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,105,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Price Performance

NYSE:MANU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. 266,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.69. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.