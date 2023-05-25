SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Update

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SeqLL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.32% of SeqLL as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. SeqLL has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

