Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,680 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $161.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

