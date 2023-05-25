Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.
RCL opened at $77.26 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.43.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
