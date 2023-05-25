Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $77.26 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.