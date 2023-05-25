Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

