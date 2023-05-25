Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 186.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3 %

Adobe stock opened at $365.76 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.67. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

