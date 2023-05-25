Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,801.10

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,801.10 ($34.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,819 ($35.06). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,797 ($34.79), with a volume of 473,956 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($40.80) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,005.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,890.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,800.71.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 64.09 ($0.80) per share. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $42.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,294.12%.

In other news, insider Sarah Legg sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,829 ($35.19), for a total value of £21,217.50 ($26,389.93). Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Severn Trent

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.