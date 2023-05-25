Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.30

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.30 and last traded at C$15.23, with a volume of 74091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.21.
SCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.95.
Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.
