Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Drops By 85.7%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
ACGBY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.25.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agricultural Bank of China (ACGBY)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.