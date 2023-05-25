Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Drops By 85.7%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

ACGBY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.