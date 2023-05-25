Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Increases By 318.7%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 318.7% from the April 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $33.42. 421,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,510. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Airbus had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.3572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

