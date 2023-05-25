Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Expands By 300.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATRWF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

