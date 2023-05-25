Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Decreases By 87.3%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,700 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the April 30th total of 3,010,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,728,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AABB remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11,967,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,574. Asia Broadband has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
About Asia Broadband
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Broadband (AABB)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.