Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Decreases By 87.3%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,700 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the April 30th total of 3,010,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,728,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AABB remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11,967,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,574. Asia Broadband has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc engages in the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals primarily to Asian markets. Its mining projects include Los Reyes, Bonanza, San Palmar, and La Guadalupe. The company was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

