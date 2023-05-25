Short Interest in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Drops By 88.2%

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 153,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,553. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $105,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $124,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

