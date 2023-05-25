Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Grows By 169.3%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 169.3% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bâloise Price Performance
Shares of BLHEF remained flat at $159.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Bâloise has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $176.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06.
Bâloise Company Profile
