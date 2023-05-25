Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Rises By 407.5%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 407.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CETX shares. Dawson James raised their price target on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Cemtrex Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 20,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,793. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.67). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

