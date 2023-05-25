Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Rises By 407.5%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 407.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CETX shares. Dawson James raised their price target on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.
Cemtrex Trading Up 2.0 %
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.67). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETX)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.