Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Expands By 156.6%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,500 shares, an increase of 156.6% from the April 30th total of 220,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ClearOne Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 503,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,108. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 99.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

