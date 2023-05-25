Short Interest in Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Increases By 466.7%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Down 13.9 %
CMOT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,906. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile
