Short Interest in Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Increases By 466.7%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Down 13.9 %

CMOT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,906. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Get Curtiss Motorcycles alerts:

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.