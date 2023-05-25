Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Drops By 72.4%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 15,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,442. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.