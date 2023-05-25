Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Declines By 82.6%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JXHLY stock remained flat at C$7.15 during trading hours on Thursday. ENEOS has a one year low of C$6.22 and a one year high of C$8.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.86.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the energy, resources, and materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Oil and Natural Gas Exploration and Production, Metals, and Others. The Energy segment offers petroleum refining and marketing, basic chemical products, lubricants, specialty and performance chemical products, coal, electricity, gas, and new energy.

