Short Interest in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF) Declines By 72.9%

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ENTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 109,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,157. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 232,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.5% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 6.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 183,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

