Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Decreases By 85.4%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the April 30th total of 3,226,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

FBBPF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.34. 2,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Reynosa, and Juarez.

