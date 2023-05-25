Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Decreases By 82.7%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 637,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after buying an additional 539,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 135,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,511. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $305.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

