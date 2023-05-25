Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Declines By 91.5%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the April 30th total of 501,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FID stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. 25,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

