Short Interest in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Rises By 350.0%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter worth $233,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter worth $364,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the third quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter worth $417,000. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

Frontier Investment stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,413. The company has a market capitalization of $257.75 million, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.01. Frontier Investment has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

