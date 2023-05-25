Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Drops By 92.1%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
QRMI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
