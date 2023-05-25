Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Declines By 75.3%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the April 30th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,078,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 279,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 177,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HERO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.40. 149,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

