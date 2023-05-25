Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Rises By 157.5%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,500 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the April 30th total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.2 days.

IGG Stock Performance

IGG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. IGG has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

About IGG

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

